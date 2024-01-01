Convert KES to IDR at the real exchange rate

50 Kenyan shillings to Indonesian rupiahs

50 kes
6,334.85 idr

Ksh1.000 KES = Rp126.7 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High128.0160128.0160
Low123.3860118.8230
Average126.2141122.9752
Change1.48%5.51%
View full history

1 KES to IDR stats

The performance of KES to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 128.0160 and a 30 day low of 123.3860. This means the 30 day average was 126.2141. The change for KES to IDR was 1.48.

The performance of KES to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 128.0160 and a 90 day low of 118.8230. This means the 90 day average was 122.9752. The change for KES to IDR was 5.51.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KES126,69700 IDR
5 KES633,48500 IDR
10 KES1.266,97000 IDR
20 KES2.533,94000 IDR
50 KES6.334,85000 IDR
100 KES12.669,70000 IDR
250 KES31.674,25000 IDR
500 KES63.348,50000 IDR
1000 KES126.697,00000 IDR
2000 KES253.394,00000 IDR
5000 KES633.485,00000 IDR
10000 KES1.266.970,00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Kenyan Shilling
1 IDR0,00789 KES
5 IDR0,03946 KES
10 IDR0,07893 KES
20 IDR0,15786 KES
50 IDR0,39464 KES
100 IDR0,78928 KES
250 IDR1,97321 KES
500 IDR3,94641 KES
1000 IDR7,89282 KES
2000 IDR15,78564 KES
5000 IDR39,46410 KES
10000 IDR78,92820 KES