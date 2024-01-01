Convert KES to GHS at the real exchange rate

100 Kenyan shillings to Ghanaian cedis

100 kes
11.27 ghs

Ksh1.000 KES = GH¢0.1127 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11280.1128
Low0.10700.0969
Average0.11030.1040
Change4.50%15.66%
1 KES to GHS stats

The performance of KES to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1128 and a 30 day low of 0.1070. This means the 30 day average was 0.1103. The change for KES to GHS was 4.50.

The performance of KES to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1128 and a 90 day low of 0.0969. This means the 90 day average was 0.1040. The change for KES to GHS was 15.66.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KES0,11265 GHS
5 KES0,56327 GHS
10 KES1,12654 GHS
20 KES2,25308 GHS
50 KES5,63270 GHS
100 KES11,26540 GHS
250 KES28,16350 GHS
500 KES56,32700 GHS
1000 KES112,65400 GHS
2000 KES225,30800 GHS
5000 KES563,27000 GHS
10000 KES1.126,54000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kenyan Shilling
1 GHS8,87672 KES
5 GHS44,38360 KES
10 GHS88,76720 KES
20 GHS177,53440 KES
50 GHS443,83600 KES
100 GHS887,67200 KES
250 GHS2.219,18000 KES
500 GHS4.438,36000 KES
1000 GHS8.876,72000 KES
2000 GHS17.753,44000 KES
5000 GHS44.383,60000 KES
10000 GHS88.767,20000 KES