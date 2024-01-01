100 Kenyan shillings to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KES to BTN at the real exchange rate

100 kes
64.46 btn

Ksh1.000 KES = Nu.0.6446 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.65080.6508
Low0.63080.6136
Average0.64510.6357
Change0.93%2.13%
1 KES to BTN stats

The performance of KES to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6508 and a 30 day low of 0.6308. This means the 30 day average was 0.6451. The change for KES to BTN was 0.93.

The performance of KES to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6508 and a 90 day low of 0.6136. This means the 90 day average was 0.6357. The change for KES to BTN was 2.13.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KES0,64463 BTN
5 KES3,22314 BTN
10 KES6,44628 BTN
20 KES12,89256 BTN
50 KES32,23140 BTN
100 KES64,46280 BTN
250 KES161,15700 BTN
500 KES322,31400 BTN
1000 KES644,62800 BTN
2000 KES1.289,25600 BTN
5000 KES3.223,14000 BTN
10000 KES6.446,28000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kenyan Shilling
1 BTN1,55128 KES
5 BTN7,75640 KES
10 BTN15,51280 KES
20 BTN31,02560 KES
50 BTN77,56400 KES
100 BTN155,12800 KES
250 BTN387,82000 KES
500 BTN775,64000 KES
1000 BTN1.551,28000 KES
2000 BTN3.102,56000 KES
5000 BTN7.756,40000 KES
10000 BTN15.512,80000 KES