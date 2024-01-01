500 Kenyan shillings to Brazilian reais

Convert KES to BRL at the real exchange rate

500 kes
21.64 brl

Ksh1.000 KES = R$0.04328 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KES to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04330.0433
Low0.03980.0376
Average0.04150.0397
Change8.32%13.95%
1 KES to BRL stats

The performance of KES to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0433 and a 30 day low of 0.0398. This means the 30 day average was 0.0415. The change for KES to BRL was 8.32.

The performance of KES to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0433 and a 90 day low of 0.0376. This means the 90 day average was 0.0397. The change for KES to BRL was 13.95.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Brazilian Real
1 KES0,04328 BRL
5 KES0,21641 BRL
10 KES0,43282 BRL
20 KES0,86564 BRL
50 KES2,16409 BRL
100 KES4,32818 BRL
250 KES10,82045 BRL
500 KES21,64090 BRL
1000 KES43,28180 BRL
2000 KES86,56360 BRL
5000 KES216,40900 BRL
10000 KES432,81800 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kenyan Shilling
1 BRL23,10440 KES
5 BRL115,52200 KES
10 BRL231,04400 KES
20 BRL462,08800 KES
50 BRL1.155,22000 KES
100 BRL2.310,44000 KES
250 BRL5.776,10000 KES
500 BRL11.552,20000 KES
1000 BRL23.104,40000 KES
2000 BRL46.208,80000 KES
5000 BRL115.522,00000 KES
10000 BRL231.044,00000 KES