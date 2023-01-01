100 Indian rupees to Saint Helena pounds

Convert INR to SHP at the real exchange rate

100 inr
0.94 shp

1.00000 INR = 0.00945 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.322950.90373.67270.7857311.46359281.9131.32005
1 CAD0.75588610.6831022.776140.5939241.10631213.0940.997808
1 EUR1.106551.4639114.064030.8694651.61954311.9511.4607
1 AED0.2722790.3602120.24606110.2139380.39850676.75910.359422

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 INR0.00945 SHP
5 INR0.04725 SHP
10 INR0.09450 SHP
20 INR0.18899 SHP
50 INR0.47248 SHP
100 INR0.94495 SHP
250 INR2.36238 SHP
500 INR4.72476 SHP
1000 INR9.44951 SHP
2000 INR18.89902 SHP
5000 INR47.24755 SHP
10000 INR94.49510 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Indian Rupee
1 SHP105.82600 INR
5 SHP529.13000 INR
10 SHP1058.26000 INR
20 SHP2116.52000 INR
50 SHP5291.30000 INR
100 SHP10582.60000 INR
250 SHP26456.50000 INR
500 SHP52913.00000 INR
1000 SHP105826.00000 INR
2000 SHP211652.00000 INR
5000 SHP529130.00000 INR
10000 SHP1058260.00000 INR