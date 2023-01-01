10 Indian rupees to Saudi riyals

Convert INR to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 inr
0.45 sar

1.00000 INR = 0.04510 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:48
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 INR0.04510 SAR
5 INR0.22550 SAR
10 INR0.45099 SAR
20 INR0.90198 SAR
50 INR2.25495 SAR
100 INR4.50990 SAR
250 INR11.27475 SAR
500 INR22.54950 SAR
1000 INR45.09900 SAR
2000 INR90.19800 SAR
5000 INR225.49500 SAR
10000 INR450.99000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Indian Rupee
1 SAR22.17340 INR
5 SAR110.86700 INR
10 SAR221.73400 INR
20 SAR443.46800 INR
50 SAR1108.67000 INR
100 SAR2217.34000 INR
250 SAR5543.35000 INR
500 SAR11086.70000 INR
1000 SAR22173.40000 INR
2000 SAR44346.80000 INR
5000 SAR110867.00000 INR
10000 SAR221734.00000 INR