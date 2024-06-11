Indian rupee to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Saudi riyals is currently 0,045 today, reflecting a -0.087% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.024% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 0,045 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,045 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.139% increase in value.