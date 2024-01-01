Convert INR to RSD at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000000 Indian rupees to Serbian dinars

10,00,000 inr
13,05,130 rsd

₹1.000 INR = РСД1.305 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3780.9323.6730.7851.518278.61.354
1 CAD0.72610.6762.6650.571.101202.140.982
1 EUR1.0731.47913.9410.8421.628298.8961.452
1 AED0.2720.3750.25410.2140.41375.850.369

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Serbian Dinar
1 INR1,30513 RSD
5 INR6,52565 RSD
10 INR13,05130 RSD
20 INR26,10260 RSD
50 INR65,25650 RSD
100 INR130,51300 RSD
250 INR326,28250 RSD
300 INR391,53900 RSD
500 INR652,56500 RSD
600 INR783,07800 RSD
1000 INR1.305,13000 RSD
2000 INR2.610,26000 RSD
5000 INR6.525,65000 RSD
10000 INR13.051,30000 RSD
25000 INR32.628,25000 RSD
50000 INR65.256,50000 RSD
100000 INR130.513,00000 RSD
1000000 INR1.305.130,00000 RSD
1000000000 INR1.305.130.000,00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 RSD0,76621 INR
5 RSD3,83103 INR
10 RSD7,66206 INR
20 RSD15,32412 INR
50 RSD38,31030 INR
100 RSD76,62060 INR
250 RSD191,55150 INR
500 RSD383,10300 INR
1000 RSD766,20600 INR
2000 RSD1.532,41200 INR
5000 RSD3.831,03000 INR
10000 RSD7.662,06000 INR