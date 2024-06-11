Indian rupee to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Serbian dinars is currently 1,306 today, reflecting a 0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 1.269% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1,306 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1,286 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.546% increase in value.