Indian rupee to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Pakistani rupees is currently 3,333 today, reflecting a -0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.094% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 3,346 on 09-06-2024 and a low of 3,333 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.343% increase in value.