Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indian rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|1 INR
|0,04524 PEN
|5 INR
|0,22621 PEN
|10 INR
|0,45243 PEN
|20 INR
|0,90486 PEN
|50 INR
|2,26215 PEN
|100 INR
|4,52429 PEN
|250 INR
|11,31073 PEN
|300 INR
|13,57287 PEN
|500 INR
|22,62145 PEN
|600 INR
|27,14574 PEN
|1000 INR
|45,24290 PEN
|2000 INR
|90,48580 PEN
|5000 INR
|226,21450 PEN
|10000 INR
|452,42900 PEN
|25000 INR
|1.131,07250 PEN
|50000 INR
|2.262,14500 PEN
|100000 INR
|4.524,29000 PEN
|1000000 INR
|45.242,90000 PEN
|1000000000 INR
|45.242.900,00000 PEN
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Indian Rupee
|1 PEN
|22,10290 INR
|5 PEN
|110,51450 INR
|10 PEN
|221,02900 INR
|20 PEN
|442,05800 INR
|50 PEN
|1.105,14500 INR
|100 PEN
|2.210,29000 INR
|250 PEN
|5.525,72500 INR
|500 PEN
|11.051,45000 INR
|1000 PEN
|22.102,90000 INR
|2000 PEN
|44.205,80000 INR
|5000 PEN
|110.514,50000 INR
|10000 PEN
|221.029,00000 INR