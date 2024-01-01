Convert INR to PEN at the real exchange rate

50,000 Indian rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

50,000 inr
2,262.15 pen

₹1.000 INR = S/.0.04524 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3780.9313.6730.7851.517278.61.353
1 CAD0.72610.6762.6660.571.101202.1920.982
1 EUR1.0741.4813.9440.8431.629299.1471.453
1 AED0.2720.3750.25410.2140.41375.850.368

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 INR0,04524 PEN
5 INR0,22621 PEN
10 INR0,45243 PEN
20 INR0,90486 PEN
50 INR2,26215 PEN
100 INR4,52429 PEN
250 INR11,31073 PEN
300 INR13,57287 PEN
500 INR22,62145 PEN
600 INR27,14574 PEN
1000 INR45,24290 PEN
2000 INR90,48580 PEN
5000 INR226,21450 PEN
10000 INR452,42900 PEN
25000 INR1.131,07250 PEN
50000 INR2.262,14500 PEN
100000 INR4.524,29000 PEN
1000000 INR45.242,90000 PEN
1000000000 INR45.242.900,00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Indian Rupee
1 PEN22,10290 INR
5 PEN110,51450 INR
10 PEN221,02900 INR
20 PEN442,05800 INR
50 PEN1.105,14500 INR
100 PEN2.210,29000 INR
250 PEN5.525,72500 INR
500 PEN11.051,45000 INR
1000 PEN22.102,90000 INR
2000 PEN44.205,80000 INR
5000 PEN110.514,50000 INR
10000 PEN221.029,00000 INR