250 Peruvian nuevo soles to Indian rupees

Convert PEN to INR at the real exchange rate

250 pen
5,513.58 inr

S/.1.000 PEN = ₹22.05 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08390.3541.4841.6210.96720.261
1 GBP1.18511.283107.0321.7581.921.14624.001
1 USD0.9240.78183.4531.3711.4970.89318.714
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Indian Rupee
1 PEN22,05430 INR
5 PEN110,27150 INR
10 PEN220,54300 INR
20 PEN441,08600 INR
50 PEN1.102,71500 INR
100 PEN2.205,43000 INR
250 PEN5.513,57500 INR
500 PEN11.027,15000 INR
1000 PEN22.054,30000 INR
2000 PEN44.108,60000 INR
5000 PEN110.271,50000 INR
10000 PEN220.543,00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 INR0,04534 PEN
5 INR0,22671 PEN
10 INR0,45343 PEN
20 INR0,90685 PEN
50 INR2,26713 PEN
100 INR4,53426 PEN
250 INR11,33565 PEN
300 INR13,60278 PEN
500 INR22,67130 PEN
600 INR27,20556 PEN
1000 INR45,34260 PEN
2000 INR90,68520 PEN
5000 INR226,71300 PEN
10000 INR453,42600 PEN
25000 INR1.133,56500 PEN
50000 INR2.267,13000 PEN
100000 INR4.534,26000 PEN
1000000 INR45.342,60000 PEN
1000000000 INR45.342.600,00000 PEN