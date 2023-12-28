5 British pounds sterling to Thai bahts

Convert GBP to THB at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
218,04 thb

1.00000 GBP = 43.60870 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870221.1115592.46611.46781.623530.9300118.7958
1 GBP1.1491311.27735106.2581.686741.86571.0687121.5993
1 USD0.899650.782871183.18661.32051.46060.836616.9095
1 INR0.01081480.009411020.012021210.0158740.01755810.01005690.203272

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Thai Baht
1 GBP43.60870 THB
5 GBP218.04350 THB
10 GBP436.08700 THB
20 GBP872.17400 THB
50 GBP2180.43500 THB
100 GBP4360.87000 THB
250 GBP10902.17500 THB
500 GBP21804.35000 THB
1000 GBP43608.70000 THB
2000 GBP87217.40000 THB
5000 GBP218043.50000 THB
10000 GBP436087.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / British Pound Sterling
1 THB0.02293 GBP
5 THB0.11466 GBP
10 THB0.22931 GBP
20 THB0.45862 GBP
50 THB1.14656 GBP
100 THB2.29312 GBP
250 THB5.73280 GBP
500 THB11.46560 GBP
1000 THB22.93120 GBP
2000 THB45.86240 GBP
5000 THB114.65600 GBP
10000 THB229.31200 GBP