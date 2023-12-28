amount-spellout.1000 British pounds sterling to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert GBP to SBD at the real exchange rate

1.000 gbp
10.432,10 sbd

1.00000 GBP = 10.43210 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.8997583.18371.46167140.8951.32160.8371.57791
1 EUR1.11135192.44621.62442156.611.468760.9302651.75361
1 INR0.01202160.010817110.01757161.693780.01588770.01006210.018969
1 AUD0.684150.61560356.9101196.39330.9041730.5726341.07953

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 GBP10.43210 SBD
5 GBP52.16050 SBD
10 GBP104.32100 SBD
20 GBP208.64200 SBD
50 GBP521.60500 SBD
100 GBP1043.21000 SBD
250 GBP2608.02500 SBD
500 GBP5216.05000 SBD
1000 GBP10432.10000 SBD
2000 GBP20864.20000 SBD
5000 GBP52160.50000 SBD
10000 GBP104321.00000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 SBD0.09586 GBP
5 SBD0.47929 GBP
10 SBD0.95858 GBP
20 SBD1.91715 GBP
50 SBD4.79289 GBP
100 SBD9.58577 GBP
250 SBD23.96443 GBP
500 SBD47.92885 GBP
1000 SBD95.85770 GBP
2000 SBD191.71540 GBP
5000 SBD479.28850 GBP
10000 SBD958.57700 GBP