10 British pounds sterling to Omani rials

Convert GBP to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 gbp
4,912 omr

1.00000 GBP = 0.49123 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:07
1 EUR10.8704851.111492.45291.469881.62450.92993518.7765
1 GBP1.1487811.27675106.2081.688571.866181.068321.5701
1 USD0.899750.783239183.1861.322551.461670.8366516.8945
1 INR0.01081630.009415510.012021310.01589870.01757110.01005760.203093

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert British pounds sterling to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Omani Rial
1 GBP0.49123 OMR
5 GBP2.45615 OMR
10 GBP4.91230 OMR
20 GBP9.82460 OMR
50 GBP24.56150 OMR
100 GBP49.12300 OMR
250 GBP122.80750 OMR
500 GBP245.61500 OMR
1000 GBP491.23000 OMR
2000 GBP982.46000 OMR
5000 GBP2456.15000 OMR
10000 GBP4912.30000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / British Pound Sterling
1 OMR2.03571 GBP
5 OMR10.17855 GBP
10 OMR20.35710 GBP
20 OMR40.71420 GBP
50 OMR101.78550 GBP
100 OMR203.57100 GBP
250 OMR508.92750 GBP
500 OMR1017.85500 GBP
1000 OMR2035.71000 GBP
2000 OMR4071.42000 GBP
5000 OMR10178.55000 GBP
10000 OMR20357.10000 GBP