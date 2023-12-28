5000 British pounds sterling to Omani rials

Convert GBP to OMR at the real exchange rate

5.000 gbp
2.455,765 omr

1.00000 GBP = 0.49115 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8706051.1113592.44881.469871.624660.93003518.7753
1 GBP1.1486311.27655106.1911.688371.866161.0682621.5662
1 USD0.89980.783361183.1861.32261.461880.8368516.8941
1 INR0.01081680.009416990.012021310.01589930.01757360.010060.203088

How to convert British pounds sterling to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Omani Rial
1 GBP0.49115 OMR
5 GBP2.45576 OMR
10 GBP4.91153 OMR
20 GBP9.82306 OMR
50 GBP24.55765 OMR
100 GBP49.11530 OMR
250 GBP122.78825 OMR
500 GBP245.57650 OMR
1000 GBP491.15300 OMR
2000 GBP982.30600 OMR
5000 GBP2455.76500 OMR
10000 GBP4911.53000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / British Pound Sterling
1 OMR2.03603 GBP
5 OMR10.18015 GBP
10 OMR20.36030 GBP
20 OMR40.72060 GBP
50 OMR101.80150 GBP
100 OMR203.60300 GBP
250 OMR509.00750 GBP
500 OMR1018.01500 GBP
1000 OMR2036.03000 GBP
2000 OMR4072.06000 GBP
5000 OMR10180.15000 GBP
10000 OMR20360.30000 GBP