1 British pound sterling to New Zealand dollars

Convert GBP to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
2.01 nzd

1.00000 GBP = 2.01491 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8704151.1112592.43521.469851.624750.9299618.7802
1 GBP1.1488811.27675106.2021.688761.866731.0684121.5772
1 USD0.899850.783239183.18131.32271.46210.8367516.9001
1 INR0.01081840.009416040.012021910.01590140.01757720.01005940.203172

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / New Zealand Dollar
1 GBP2.01491 NZD
5 GBP10.07455 NZD
10 GBP20.14910 NZD
20 GBP40.29820 NZD
50 GBP100.74550 NZD
100 GBP201.49100 NZD
250 GBP503.72750 NZD
500 GBP1007.45500 NZD
1000 GBP2014.91000 NZD
2000 GBP4029.82000 NZD
5000 GBP10074.55000 NZD
10000 GBP20149.10000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 NZD0.49630 GBP
5 NZD2.48149 GBP
10 NZD4.96299 GBP
20 NZD9.92598 GBP
50 NZD24.81495 GBP
100 NZD49.62990 GBP
250 NZD124.07475 GBP
500 NZD248.14950 GBP
1000 NZD496.29900 GBP
2000 NZD992.59800 GBP
5000 NZD2481.49500 GBP
10000 NZD4962.99000 GBP