1 British pound sterling to Mauritian rupees

Convert GBP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
57.01 mur

1.00000 GBP = 57.01070 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.8998583.1671.46274140.8751.322850.83711.57841
1 EUR1.11125192.41931.62547156.561.470020.930331.75401
1 INR0.0120240.010820210.01758791.693880.01590590.01006530.0189788
1 AUD0.683650.61520856.8571196.30920.9043660.5722831.07908

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mauritian Rupee
1 GBP57.01070 MUR
5 GBP285.05350 MUR
10 GBP570.10700 MUR
20 GBP1140.21400 MUR
50 GBP2850.53500 MUR
100 GBP5701.07000 MUR
250 GBP14252.67500 MUR
500 GBP28505.35000 MUR
1000 GBP57010.70000 MUR
2000 GBP114021.40000 MUR
5000 GBP285053.50000 MUR
10000 GBP570107.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 MUR0.01754 GBP
5 MUR0.08770 GBP
10 MUR0.17541 GBP
20 MUR0.35081 GBP
50 MUR0.87703 GBP
100 MUR1.75406 GBP
250 MUR4.38515 GBP
500 MUR8.77030 GBP
1000 MUR17.54060 GBP
2000 MUR35.08120 GBP
5000 MUR87.70300 GBP
10000 MUR175.40600 GBP