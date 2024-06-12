Fijian dollar to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Mexican pesos is currently 8,318 today, reflecting a 2.377% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 6.390% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 8,376 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 7,733 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 2.032% increase in value.