Fijian dollar to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Indian rupees is currently 37,011 today, reflecting a 0.097% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.068% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 37,196 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 36,790 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.631% decrease in value.