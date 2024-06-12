Fijian dollar to British pounds sterling exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to British pounds sterling is currently 0,345 today, reflecting a -0.628% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.501% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to British pounds sterling has fluctuated between a high of 0,350 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,345 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.743% decrease in value.