Fijian dollar to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Czech korunas is currently 10,090 today, reflecting a -0.962% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.480% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 10,212 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 9,983 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.778% decrease in value.