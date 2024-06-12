Fijian dollar to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Costa Rican colóns is currently 234,188 today, reflecting a -0.185% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.355% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 237,007 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 233,441 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.903% increase in value.