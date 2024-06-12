Fijian dollar to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Colombian pesos is currently 1.778,010 today, reflecting a 2.238% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.151% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.778,010 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1.734,380 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.650% decrease in value.