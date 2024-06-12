Fijian dollar to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 3,212 today, reflecting a 0.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.076% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 3,228 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 3,195 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.618% decrease in value.