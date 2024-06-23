Fijian dollar to Chilean pesos Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Fijian dollar to Chilean pesos history summary. This is the Fijian dollar (FJD) to Chilean pesos (CLP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of FJD and CLP historical data from 23-06-2019 to 23-06-2024.
Fijian dollar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Chilean pesos is currently 418,425 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.727% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 418,505 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 412,130 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.732% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
