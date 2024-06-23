Fijian dollar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Chilean pesos is currently 418,425 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.727% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 418,505 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 412,130 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.732% increase in value.