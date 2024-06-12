Fijian dollar to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Bulgarian levs is currently 0,800 today, reflecting a -0.711% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.445% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0,810 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,795 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.660% decrease in value.