Fijian dollar to Azerbaijani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Azerbaijani manats is currently 0,753 today, reflecting a 0.237% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.011% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Azerbaijani manats has fluctuated between a high of 0,757 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,749 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.618% decrease in value.