Convert FJD to AMD at the real exchange rate

100 Fijian dollars to Armenian drams

100 fjd
17,202.70 amd

FJ$1.000 FJD = ֏172.0 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.4621.4950.9241.34583.4640.7781.369
1 ZAR0.05410.0810.050.0734.5210.0420.074
1 AUD0.66912.3510.6180.955.8330.520.916
1 EUR1.08219.9821.61811.45690.3370.8421.481

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 FJD172,02700 AMD
5 FJD860,13500 AMD
10 FJD1.720,27000 AMD
20 FJD3.440,54000 AMD
50 FJD8.601,35000 AMD
100 FJD17.202,70000 AMD
250 FJD43.006,75000 AMD
500 FJD86.013,50000 AMD
1000 FJD172.027,00000 AMD
2000 FJD344.054,00000 AMD
5000 FJD860.135,00000 AMD
10000 FJD1.720.270,00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Fijian Dollar
1 AMD0,00581 FJD
5 AMD0,02907 FJD
10 AMD0,05813 FJD
20 AMD0,11626 FJD
50 AMD0,29065 FJD
100 AMD0,58130 FJD
250 AMD1,45326 FJD
500 AMD2,90652 FJD
1000 AMD5,81304 FJD
2000 AMD11,62608 FJD
5000 AMD29,06520 FJD
10000 AMD58,13040 FJD