amount-spellout.1000 Euros to Malaysian ringgits

Convert EUR to MYR at the real exchange rate

1000 eur
5130.03 myr

1.00000 EUR = 5.13003 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:45
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86931.1136592.63441.471521.630410.92896518.8058
1 GBP1.1503511.28105106.5591.692721.875481.0686421.6326
1 USD0.897950.78061183.18091.321351.464020.834116.8866
1 INR0.01079510.009384480.01202210.01588530.01760050.01002750.203011

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Malaysian Ringgit
1 EUR5.13003 MYR
5 EUR25.65015 MYR
10 EUR51.30030 MYR
20 EUR102.60060 MYR
50 EUR256.50150 MYR
100 EUR513.00300 MYR
250 EUR1282.50750 MYR
500 EUR2565.01500 MYR
1000 EUR5130.03000 MYR
2000 EUR10260.06000 MYR
5000 EUR25650.15000 MYR
10000 EUR51300.30000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Euro
1 MYR0.19493 EUR
5 MYR0.97465 EUR
10 MYR1.94931 EUR
20 MYR3.89862 EUR
50 MYR9.74655 EUR
100 MYR19.49310 EUR
250 MYR48.73275 EUR
500 MYR97.46550 EUR
1000 MYR194.93100 EUR
2000 MYR389.86200 EUR
5000 MYR974.65500 EUR
10000 MYR1949.31000 EUR