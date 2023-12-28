amount-spellout.1000 Euros to Mauritian rupees

Convert EUR to MUR at the real exchange rate

1000 eur
49729.50 mur

1.00000 EUR = 49.72950 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
Conversion rates Euro / Mauritian Rupee
1 EUR49.72950 MUR
5 EUR248.64750 MUR
10 EUR497.29500 MUR
20 EUR994.59000 MUR
50 EUR2486.47500 MUR
100 EUR4972.95000 MUR
250 EUR12432.37500 MUR
500 EUR24864.75000 MUR
1000 EUR49729.50000 MUR
2000 EUR99459.00000 MUR
5000 EUR248647.50000 MUR
10000 EUR497295.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Euro
1 MUR0.02011 EUR
5 MUR0.10054 EUR
10 MUR0.20109 EUR
20 MUR0.40218 EUR
50 MUR1.00544 EUR
100 MUR2.01088 EUR
250 MUR5.02720 EUR
500 MUR10.05440 EUR
1000 MUR20.10880 EUR
2000 MUR40.21760 EUR
5000 MUR100.54400 EUR
10000 MUR201.08800 EUR