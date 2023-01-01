5 Euros to Cambodian riels

Convert EUR to KHR at the real exchange rate

5 eur
22781.20 khr

1.00000 EUR = 4556.24000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
Conversion rates Euro / Cambodian Riel
1 EUR4556.24000 KHR
5 EUR22781.20000 KHR
10 EUR45562.40000 KHR
20 EUR91124.80000 KHR
50 EUR227812.00000 KHR
100 EUR455624.00000 KHR
250 EUR1139060.00000 KHR
500 EUR2278120.00000 KHR
1000 EUR4556240.00000 KHR
2000 EUR9112480.00000 KHR
5000 EUR22781200.00000 KHR
10000 EUR45562400.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Euro
1 KHR0.00022 EUR
5 KHR0.00110 EUR
10 KHR0.00219 EUR
20 KHR0.00439 EUR
50 KHR0.01097 EUR
100 KHR0.02195 EUR
250 KHR0.05487 EUR
500 KHR0.10974 EUR
1000 KHR0.21948 EUR
2000 KHR0.43896 EUR
5000 KHR1.09739 EUR
10000 KHR2.19479 EUR