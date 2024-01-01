Convert KHR to EUR at the real exchange rate

20 Cambodian riels to Euros

20 khr
0.00 eur

៛1.000 KHR = €0.0002271 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change0.89%-1.46%
1 KHR to EUR stats

The performance of KHR to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for KHR to EUR was 0.89.

The performance of KHR to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for KHR to EUR was -1.46.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Euro
1 KHR0,00023 EUR
5 KHR0,00114 EUR
10 KHR0,00227 EUR
20 KHR0,00454 EUR
50 KHR0,01135 EUR
100 KHR0,02271 EUR
250 KHR0,05676 EUR
500 KHR0,11353 EUR
1000 KHR0,22705 EUR
2000 KHR0,45410 EUR
5000 KHR1,13525 EUR
10000 KHR2,27050 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Cambodian Riel
1 EUR4.404,32000 KHR
5 EUR22.021,60000 KHR
10 EUR44.043,20000 KHR
20 EUR88.086,40000 KHR
50 EUR220.216,00000 KHR
100 EUR440.432,00000 KHR
250 EUR1.101.080,00000 KHR
500 EUR2.202.160,00000 KHR
1000 EUR4.404.320,00000 KHR
2000 EUR8.808.640,00000 KHR
5000 EUR22.021.600,00000 KHR
10000 EUR44.043.200,00000 KHR