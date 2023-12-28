100 Euros to Brunei dollars

Convert EUR to BND at the real exchange rate

100 eur
146.44 bnd

1.00000 EUR = 1.46442 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7797880.839151.3193583.23241.45953140.7553.8872
1 GBP1.282411.076181.69193106.7371.87171180.5044.98492
1 CHF1.191680.92921311.5722599.18661.7393167.7354.63205
1 CAD0.7579490.5910390.636033163.08591.10625106.6852.9463

Conversion rates Euro / Brunei Dollar
1 EUR1.46442 BND
5 EUR7.32210 BND
10 EUR14.64420 BND
20 EUR29.28840 BND
50 EUR73.22100 BND
100 EUR146.44200 BND
250 EUR366.10500 BND
500 EUR732.21000 BND
1000 EUR1464.42000 BND
2000 EUR2928.84000 BND
5000 EUR7322.10000 BND
10000 EUR14644.20000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Euro
1 BND0.68286 EUR
5 BND3.41432 EUR
10 BND6.82863 EUR
20 BND13.65726 EUR
50 BND34.14315 EUR
100 BND68.28630 EUR
250 BND170.71575 EUR
500 BND341.43150 EUR
1000 BND682.86300 EUR
2000 BND1365.72600 EUR
5000 BND3414.31500 EUR
10000 BND6828.63000 EUR