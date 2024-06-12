Ethiopian birr to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Uzbekistan soms is currently 219,714 today, reflecting a -0.087% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.446% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 221,381 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 219,714 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.256% decrease in value.