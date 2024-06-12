Ethiopian birr to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0,563 today, reflecting a -0.144% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.064% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,565 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,561 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.490% increase in value.