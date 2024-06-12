Ethiopian birr to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 391.777 today, reflecting a -0.664% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.058% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 397.141 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 391.756 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.707% increase in value.