Ethiopian birr to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Swedish kronor is currently 0,180 today, reflecting a -1.583% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.930% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0,184 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,180 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 1.022% increase in value.