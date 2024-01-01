1 Ethiopian birr to Nigerian nairas

Convert ETB to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 etb
26.42 ngn

Br1.000 ETB = ₦26.42 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:14
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Nigerian Naira
1 ETB26,42130 NGN
5 ETB132,10650 NGN
10 ETB264,21300 NGN
20 ETB528,42600 NGN
50 ETB1.321,06500 NGN
100 ETB2.642,13000 NGN
250 ETB6.605,32500 NGN
500 ETB13.210,65000 NGN
1000 ETB26.421,30000 NGN
2000 ETB52.842,60000 NGN
5000 ETB132.106,50000 NGN
10000 ETB264.213,00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Ethiopian Birr
1 NGN0,03785 ETB
5 NGN0,18924 ETB
10 NGN0,37848 ETB
20 NGN0,75697 ETB
50 NGN1,89242 ETB
100 NGN3,78483 ETB
250 NGN9,46208 ETB
500 NGN18,92415 ETB
1000 NGN37,84830 ETB
2000 NGN75,69660 ETB
5000 NGN189,24150 ETB
10000 NGN378,48300 ETB