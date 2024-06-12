Ethiopian birr to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Malawian kwachas is currently 30,067 today, reflecting a -0.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.106% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 30,231 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 30,067 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.409% increase in value.