1 Ethiopian birr to South Korean wons

1 etb
24 krw

Br1.000 ETB = ₩23.97 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / South Korean Won
1 ETB23.97190 KRW
5 ETB119.85950 KRW
10 ETB239.71900 KRW
20 ETB479.43800 KRW
50 ETB1198.59500 KRW
100 ETB2397.19000 KRW
250 ETB5992.97500 KRW
500 ETB11985.95000 KRW
1000 ETB23971.90000 KRW
2000 ETB47943.80000 KRW
5000 ETB119859.50000 KRW
10000 ETB239719.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ethiopian Birr
1 KRW0.04172 ETB
5 KRW0.20858 ETB
10 KRW0.41716 ETB
20 KRW0.83431 ETB
50 KRW2.08577 ETB
100 KRW4.17155 ETB
250 KRW10.42888 ETB
500 KRW20.85775 ETB
1000 KRW41.71550 ETB
2000 KRW83.43100 ETB
5000 KRW208.57750 ETB
10000 KRW417.15500 ETB
20000 KRW834.31000 ETB
30000 KRW1251.46500 ETB
40000 KRW1668.62000 ETB
50000 KRW2085.77500 ETB