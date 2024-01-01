Convert KRW to ETB at the real exchange rate
500 South Korean wons to Ethiopian birrs
|1 KRW to ETB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0420
|0.0424
|Low
|0.0413
|0.0409
|Average
|0.0416
|0.0417
|Change
|0.56%
|-0.42%
1 KRW to ETB stats
The performance of KRW to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0420 and a 30 day low of 0.0413. This means the 30 day average was 0.0416. The change for KRW to ETB was 0.56.
The performance of KRW to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0424 and a 90 day low of 0.0409. This means the 90 day average was 0.0417. The change for KRW to ETB was -0.42.
How to convert South Korean wons to Ethiopian birrs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ethiopian Birr
|1 KRW
|0,04171 ETB
|5 KRW
|0,20857 ETB
|10 KRW
|0,41714 ETB
|20 KRW
|0,83427 ETB
|50 KRW
|2,08568 ETB
|100 KRW
|4,17136 ETB
|250 KRW
|10,42840 ETB
|500 KRW
|20,85680 ETB
|1000 KRW
|41,71360 ETB
|2000 KRW
|83,42720 ETB
|5000 KRW
|208,56800 ETB
|10000 KRW
|417,13600 ETB
|20000 KRW
|834,27200 ETB
|30000 KRW
|1.251,40800 ETB
|40000 KRW
|1.668,54400 ETB
|50000 KRW
|2.085,68000 ETB
|Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / South Korean Won
|1 ETB
|23,97300 KRW
|5 ETB
|119,86500 KRW
|10 ETB
|239,73000 KRW
|20 ETB
|479,46000 KRW
|50 ETB
|1.198,65000 KRW
|100 ETB
|2.397,30000 KRW
|250 ETB
|5.993,25000 KRW
|500 ETB
|11.986,50000 KRW
|1000 ETB
|23.973,00000 KRW
|2000 ETB
|47.946,00000 KRW
|5000 ETB
|119.865,00000 KRW
|10000 ETB
|239.730,00000 KRW