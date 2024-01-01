Ethiopian birrs to Danish kroner today

Convert ETB to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
120.74 dkk

Br1.000 ETB = kr0.1207 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.07689.9411.481.6280.96420.335
1 GBP1.18611.276106.6261.7541.931.14324.107
1 USD0.9290.784183.5721.3751.5130.89618.895
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birr

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Danish Krone
1 ETB0,12074 DKK
5 ETB0,60372 DKK
10 ETB1,20743 DKK
20 ETB2,41486 DKK
50 ETB6,03715 DKK
100 ETB12,07430 DKK
250 ETB30,18575 DKK
500 ETB60,37150 DKK
1000 ETB120,74300 DKK
2000 ETB241,48600 DKK
5000 ETB603,71500 DKK
10000 ETB1.207,43000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ethiopian Birr
1 DKK8,28203 ETB
5 DKK41,41015 ETB
10 DKK82,82030 ETB
20 DKK165,64060 ETB
50 DKK414,10150 ETB
100 DKK828,20300 ETB
250 DKK2.070,50750 ETB
500 DKK4.141,01500 ETB
1000 DKK8.282,03000 ETB
2000 DKK16.564,06000 ETB
5000 DKK41.410,15000 ETB
10000 DKK82.820,30000 ETB