Ethiopian birr to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Costa Rican colóns is currently 9,231 today, reflecting a -0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.337% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 9,285 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 9,207 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.505% decrease in value.