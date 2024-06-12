Ethiopian birr to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Colombian pesos is currently 69.753 today, reflecting a 1.768% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 1.389% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 69.753 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 68.389 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.650% decrease in value.