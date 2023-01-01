1 Ethiopian birr to Brazilian reais

Convert ETB to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 etb
0.09 brl

1.00000 ETB = 0.08653 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866941.1053591.99241.460111.618730.9287918.7232
1 GBP1.1534811.275106.1111.684211.867171.0713421.5968
1 USD0.904750.784314183.22471.320951.464450.840316.9387
1 INR0.01087050.009424050.012015710.01587210.01759630.01009680.20353

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birr

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Brazilian Real
1 ETB0.08653 BRL
5 ETB0.43263 BRL
10 ETB0.86526 BRL
20 ETB1.73052 BRL
50 ETB4.32630 BRL
100 ETB8.65260 BRL
250 ETB21.63150 BRL
500 ETB43.26300 BRL
1000 ETB86.52600 BRL
2000 ETB173.05200 BRL
5000 ETB432.63000 BRL
10000 ETB865.26000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Ethiopian Birr
1 BRL11.55720 ETB
5 BRL57.78600 ETB
10 BRL115.57200 ETB
20 BRL231.14400 ETB
50 BRL577.86000 ETB
100 BRL1155.72000 ETB
250 BRL2889.30000 ETB
500 BRL5778.60000 ETB
1000 BRL11557.20000 ETB
2000 BRL23114.40000 ETB
5000 BRL57786.00000 ETB
10000 BRL115572.00000 ETB