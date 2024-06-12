Ethiopian birr to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Angolan kwanzas is currently 15,047 today, reflecting a 0.236% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.469% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 15,138 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 14,919 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.766% increase in value.