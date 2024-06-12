Algerian dinar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Seychellois rupees is currently 0,101 today, reflecting a 0.774% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.150% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0,109 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,099 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 7.999% increase in value.