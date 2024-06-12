Algerian dinar to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0,029 today, reflecting a 0.250% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.009% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0,029 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,028 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.628% increase in value.